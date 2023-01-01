Why we Dream…

In the mid 1990’s, Mike Keiser set out to find a piece of property on which he could build Dream Golf. Inspired by the best golf experiences in the home of golf—Scotland, Ireland, and England—the initial course would be built on rugged, windswept sand dunes, and be open to the public. Golfers would walk the links, with a caddie, as has been the case in golf for hundreds of years.



Mike knew he had found what he was looking for as he stood on a prominent dune, on what is now Bandon Trails’ 14th tee, with then property manager Shorty Dow. The pair looked out from a coastal forest over hundreds of acres of sand dunes that ran down to the ocean when Mike knew he had found the links land he had been dreaming of, and searching for.



From that initial moment Bandon Dunes was born and our endless pursuit for “Golf As It Was Meant to Be” was set in motion.



Dream Golf Resorts is now a growing collection of destination golf resorts that began with Bandon Dunes Golf Resort and now includes Cabot Cape Breton in Nova Scotia, Canada and Sand Valley in Central Wisconsin—built by Mike Keiser’s two sons Michael and Chris.



Michael and Chris built Sand Valley with a similar focus as Bandon and Cabot. It’s all about the quality of the golf, not the par, the score, or even the number of holes. It’s why Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw’s Sandbox, a 17 hole par-3 with bold template greens, is a winner. But Sand Valley is just getting started with two new exciting projects that buck trends in their own way: The Lido and Sedge Valley.



What’s the common thread? A pursuit of golf experiences so strong, so pure and raw, that your soul is stirred and you can’t help but dream of coming back to play again. This website is no different. A place for you to dig deep, learn about the courses, their history, the do’s and don’ts, a chance to get inspired, and have everything you need to make the most out of your next golf adventure. You’ll discover the stories of people who breathed life into Dream Golf—the architects, the shapers, the caddies, the staff members, and you—the avid golfers willing to travel to the ends of the earth for great golf. For Dream Golf!



Our mission is to inspire your next golf adventure. From Bandon Dunes to Cabot Cape Breton to Sand Valley and beyond…