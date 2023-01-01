X

Explore the resort

Bandon Dunes Golf Resort

Learn about the courses

Bandon Dunes Pacific Dunes Bandon Trails Old MacDonald Sheep Ranch Bandon Preserve

Dig into Bandon content

Popular Videos Popular Podcasts Popular Articles
X

Explore the resort

Sand Valley Golf Resort

Learn about the courses

Sand Valley Mammoth Dunes The Lido Sandbox

Dig into Sand Valley content

Popular Videos Popular Podcasts Popular Articles
X

Explore the resort

Cabot Cape Breton Golf Resort

Learn about the courses

Cabot Links Cabot Cliffs The Nest

Dig into Cabot content

Popular Videos Popular Podcasts Popular Articles
X

Explore our new projects

All Projects

See the new courses and their progress

Rodeo Dunes Shorty's Sedge Valley
X

Dig into Dream Golf content

Popular Articles Popular Podcasts Popular Videos

Subscribe to Dream Golf

Sign up with your email below to stay up to date on all new developments regarding Dream Golf properties.

* indicates required

Inspiring and getting you ready for your next golf adventure. 

Captivating stories.
Unknown course knowledge.
Exclusive course updates… and much more!

Experience golf as it was meant to be.

The Rugged Oregon Coast

EXPLORE

Massive Midwest Sand Dunes

EXPLORE

Canada’s Wild Shoreline

EXPLORE

Explore the 2023 Dream Golf Magazine.

EXPLORE NOW

Want to receive a copy of Dream Golf magazine for your home or office?

REQUEST NOW

Finally settle the debate.

What is your favorite Dream Golf course?

Click on your favorite course in the list below and watch for the overall voting result.

Why we Dream…

In the mid 1990’s, Mike Keiser set out to find a piece of property on which he could build Dream Golf. Inspired by the best golf experiences in the home of golf—Scotland, Ireland, and England—the initial course would be built on rugged, windswept sand dunes, and be open to the public. Golfers would walk the links, with a caddie, as has been the case in golf for hundreds of years.

Mike knew he had found what he was looking for as he stood on a prominent dune, on what is now Bandon Trails’ 14th tee, with then property manager Shorty Dow. The pair looked out from a coastal forest over hundreds of acres of sand dunes that ran down to the ocean when Mike knew he had found the links land he had been dreaming of, and searching for.

From that initial moment Bandon Dunes was born and our endless pursuit for “Golf As It Was Meant to Be” was set in motion.

Dream Golf Resorts is now a growing collection of destination golf resorts that began with Bandon Dunes Golf Resort and now includes Cabot Cape Breton in Nova Scotia, Canada and Sand Valley in Central Wisconsin—built by Mike Keiser’s two sons Michael and Chris.

Michael and Chris built Sand Valley with a similar focus as Bandon and Cabot. It’s all about the quality of the golf, not the par, the score, or even the number of holes. It’s why Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw’s Sandbox, a 17 hole par-3 with bold template greens, is a winner. But Sand Valley is just getting started with two new exciting projects that buck trends in their own way: The Lido and Sedge Valley.

What’s the common thread? A pursuit of golf experiences so strong, so pure and raw, that your soul is stirred and you can’t help but dream of coming back to play again. This website is no different. A place for you to dig deep, learn about the courses, their history, the do’s and don’ts, a chance to get inspired, and have everything you need to make the most out of your next golf adventure. You’ll discover the stories of people who breathed life into Dream Golf—the architects, the shapers, the caddies, the staff members, and you—the avid golfers willing to travel to the ends of the earth for great golf. For Dream Golf!

Our mission is to inspire your next golf adventure. From Bandon Dunes to Cabot Cape Breton to Sand Valley and beyond…

Want your Dream Golf story to be heard?

Share your story for a chance to have it featured in an upcoming Dream Golf magazine.

Submit Story
Name
Name
First
Last